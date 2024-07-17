Ramaswamy Fuels Talk of Senate Run, GOP’s Future in Powerful RNC Speech

( ) Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed Tuesday night to help fight to restore American values and freedoms if former President Donald Trump is re-elected in November.

Long considered a favorite for the vice-presidential ticket, Ramaswamy earlier this week praised his fellow southern Ohioan and Harvard Law classmate, current Sen. J.D. Vance, for receiving the offer.

Some have recently floated the suggestion that if Ramaswamy does not accept a position in Trump’s Cabinet (he previously had been floated as Homeland Security secretary) then he might run for Vance’s open Senate seat should the Trump–Vance ticket be elected to the White House.

Regardless, many have come to see Ramaswamy as being integral to the GOP’s future, and his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday only solidified that further.