Raskin Threatens Retaliation if Clarence Thomas Doesn’t Recuse from Trump Cases

(Headline USA) Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., threatened this week to take action against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas if the judge doesn’t recuse himself from all cases related to former President Donald Trump and the 2020 election.

Citing reports that Thomas’s wife, Ginni, corresponded with then-chief of staff Mark Meadows about Trump’s response to the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, Raskin claimed Thomas cannot oversee such cases impartially.

“I think anybody looking at this in any kind of dispassionate, reasonable way would say, if your wife was involved in the big lie and claiming that Donald Trump had actually won the presidential election and had been agitating for that and participating in the events leading up to January 6, that you shouldn’t be participating,” he said during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

Raskin, the ranking minority member on the House Oversight Committee, went on to issue what appeared to be a vague threat of retaliation against the justice.

“The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself?” he said.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said Raskin’s comments “raise ongoing concerns over efforts to influence or intimidate justices”

Democrats also have raised the level of rhetoric with threats to pack the court and impose term limits, effectively politicizing the judicial branch despite the intent stipulated in the U.S. Constitution that the high court be above politics and free from its influence.

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders like Raskin have issued dogwhistle calls for stochastic terrorism, picked up loud and clear by George Soros-funded radicals.

With tacit support from leftist officials, including the Justice Department, activists have illegally engaged in protests outside the justices’ homes and even an assassination attempt against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“There is nothing Congress can do to force Thomas off the appeal,” Turley wrote on his blog. “The concern is that Raskin is encouraging new targeting of justices at their homes by protesters.”

During his interview with CNN, Raskin also suggested he supported Democratic efforts to ban Trump from the ballot.

“Donald Trump can strike the pose of the martyr in any given context,” he said.

“If he loses, he will feel himself a martyr there, and he will try to overturn the election result again,” Raskin continued. “So I don’t think we can run scared from Donald Trump. We have got to enforce our Constitution.”

The Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state recently ruled that Trump was barred from their states’ respective ballots, citing a clause in the 14th Amendment.

Both orders have been stayed pending a Supreme Court decision.