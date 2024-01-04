Fox Taps New Host While Hannity Makes Major Announcement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fox News saw significant changes within the first three days of the new year, announcing a new weekend show host and a major life-changing decision by one of its prominent hosts.

According to a Wednesday press release, Fox News named radio host Jimmy Failla as the anchor of a new weekend show titled Fox News Saturday w/ Jimmy Failla.

Failla, a New York City-based comedian and Fox News Radio host, cheerfully shared the news on Twitter.

THRILLED to announce this former cabbie has been named The HOST of “Fox News Saturday Night w/ Jimmy Failla.” HUGE thanks to Fox leadership for believing in a small town gal like me. Group hug w/ everyone who forgives my Tweets from the bar later. We are going OUT TONIGHT girl! — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 3, 2024

“THRILLED to announce this former cabbie has been named The HOST of ‘Fox News Saturday Night w/ Jimmy Failla,’” he said. “HUGE thanks to Fox leadership for believing in a small town gal like me. Group hug w/ everyone who forgives my Tweets from the bar later. We are going OUT TONIGHT girl!”

The show’s announcement, first reported by the Daily Caller, is set to air weekly from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.

Another member of the Fox family has also revealed a significant change.

Primetime host Sean Hannity, who also leads The Sean Hannity Show on radio, announced Tuesday that he has moved from New York to the Sunshine State.

“If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening now to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity said.

He further remarked: “I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye. Florida, Florida, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here.”

Sean Hannity has moved to Florida: “I left New York for good.” pic.twitter.com/dYkt0gKEoT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 3, 2024

As reported by Fox News, Hannity’s departure from New York coincides with widespread criticism aimed at Democrats in the state.

During the 2022 midterm elections, New York Democrats suffered significant defeats in three congressional seats in districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

The election of Reps. Nick LaLota, Anthony D’Esposito and George Santos (now a former member of Congress) helped Republicans in securing the House majority in 2022.

Similarly, the 2022 New York governor’s race between Lee Zeldin and Kathy Hochul marked the closest election since George Pataki ousted Mario Cuomo (father of Andrew Cuomo) in 1994.

Hannity cited Florida’s conservative politics as part of the reason behind his move.

“And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values. I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. So I’m feeling a lot better about it,” he said.

“And I’m not going to go through the whys, the how comes, because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real,” he concluded.