Touchy Comedian Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers over Epstein Insinuation

(Headline USA) Late night host Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue NFL star Aaron Rodgers this week after Rodgers suggested Kimmel’s name might be on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

Rodgers made the comment during an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show” when one of the hosts brought up the impending release of Epstein’s unredacted flight logs.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle!”

Kimmel responded in a post on social media on Tuesday, calling Rodgers an “a**hole” and threatening legal action.

“Dear A***hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” wrote Kimmel.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” he added.

Kimmel has been connected to at least one of Epstein’s former associates. In fact, Adam Perry Lang, who served as Epstein’s private chef, was arrested by authorities at Kimmel’s California beach house in January of 2019.

Kimmel bailed Lang out of jail for $50,000, and his lawyer suggested that the incident was a case of “swatting”–the reporting of a false emergency.

“Mr. Lang will be cleared of any wrongdoing. He was fast asleep with his ringer off. He immediately cooperated once he was notified of the commotion,” his lawyer said.

Kimmel has also slammed Rodgers in the past for speculating about Epstein’s flight logs, calling him a conspiracy theorist.

“Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron,” Kimmel said, dismissing him as a “whack Packer” and a “tin foil hatter.”