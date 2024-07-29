Radical Islamic Cleric Plans to Buy Scottish Island, Practice Sharia Law

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Muslim cleric who has been accused of spreading hate and potential Islamic dominance has raised more than £3 million to buy a small island in the United Kingdom and turn it into his own Islamic country.

The Daily Mail reported that a 45-year-old Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, who claimed asylum in the United Kingdom 20 years ago after fleeing his native Kuwait, and his followers are in advanced talks to buy the remote isle of Torsa, off the west coast of Scotland.

The Islamic extremist, who already runs military-style training camps, said that he hopes that his organization would build its own school, hospital and mosque on the island to practice only Sharia law and abandon the laws of the United Kingdom.

In a video obtained by the Mail, he encouraged his supporters to donate towards their £3.5 million target so that the complacent government would give away the territory to the terrorists who currently live inside the country and allow the new terrorists to come “from all over the world” to be given a visa to “their new homeland.”

As expected, the residents of the neighboring island of Luing didn’t like this idea.

Al-Habib said the “new homeland” would be called the Mahdi [Messiah] Servants Union (MSU), adding that the island is an “irreplaceable opportunity.”

“If you want to live free under the banner of the imam [Shia leader], in a special homeland where you feel everything in it reminds you of the awaited Mahdi, everything is the Shia homeland… support this project,” he said.

Sarah Zaaimi, a deputy director for communications at the American think tank Atlantic Council, also expressed her concerns regarding the recent news.

“They will have their own army, their own justice system, they will manage their own schools and hospitals and people from around the world will be able to migrate to this homeland. It does challenge the notion of sovereignty. It’s puzzling to me how the U.K. authorities are allowing such a discourse. You are fundraising for the creation of a sovereign country on the margins of another country,” she said.