Trump Promises to Establish Federal Cryptocurrency Reserve

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On July 27, 2024, Donald Trump said at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville that the United States must dominate the cryptocurrency sector, promising to make the country the world’s cryptocurrency leader.

Trending Politics reported that he also said he would embrace friendlier regulations, which Kamala Harris would never support.

“If we don’t embrace crypto and bitcoin technology, China will. Other countries will. They’ll dominate, and we cannot let China dominate. They are making too much progress as it is,” he said.

The news source added that Trump vowed to create an established presidential advisory council and create a national “stockpile” of bitcoin, which would be done using cryptocurrency already held by the American government after being seized through various law enforcement operations.

“Never sell your bitcoin. If I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration, the United States of America, to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires into the future,” he said.

Trump also called for increased involvement in Bitcoin mining by U.S. firms.

“This afternoon, I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world, and we’ll get it done,” he said.

Throughout his speech, Trump also constantly highlighted the contrast between his own policies and those of the Biden administration.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s repression of crypto and bitcoin is wrong, and it’s very bad for our country. Let me tell you, if they win this election, every one of you will be gone. They will be vicious. They will be ruthless. They will do things that you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

Additionally, Trump said that he is committed to commuting the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a life sentence for creating the black market site Silk Road, saying that his time served was “enough.”