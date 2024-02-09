Putin Scolds Biden Over Border Chaos Hypocrisy in Carlson Tell-All

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with journalist Tucker Carlson drew significant attention following its release.

During the interview, Putin scolded President Joe Biden and the Western world for what he perceived as the demonization of his character. The Russian leader also seemed to adopt a milder tone compared to previous portrayals.

Addressing the unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine, currently entangled in a war with Russia, Putin asked: “Do the United States need this? What for? Thousands of miles away from your national territory don’t you have anything better to do?”

In the same segment, Putin underscored the domestic challenges plaguing the Biden administration. “You have issues on the border; issues with migration; issues with the national debt—more than $33 trillion,” Putin added. “You have nothing better to do so you should fight in Ukraine. Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement, already understanding the situation that is developing today?”

Vladimir Putin to Tucker Carlson: “We are thousands of miles away… You have issues on your border, issues with migration, issues with national debt at $33 trillion.” “You have nothing better to do than fight in Ukraine? Would it be better to negotiate?” pic.twitter.com/gYS3LAIHNU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

In another segment of the interview, Putin delved into his version of Russo-Ukrainian history, dating back centuries. “The Russian state started gathering itself as a centralized statehood and it is considered the year of the establishment of the Russian state in 1862,” Putin said.

The Russian president seemed to imply openness to the release of Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Garshkovich, who was detained over claims of espionage. who was detained over claims of espionage. “We have done so many gestures of goodwill out of decency that I think we have run out of them. We have never seen anyone reciprocate to us in a similar manner,” Putin claimed.

NEW: Tucker Carlson calls out Vladimir Putin to his face about imprisoning Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Carlson called on Putin to release him so he could take him home. Tucker: “I just want to ask you directly: Would you be willing to release him to us and… pic.twitter.com/0z2YjY2BJh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2024

Carlson’s interview with Putin, already amassing over 32 million views, triggered a mixed wave of reactions, with many accusing the American journalist of providing a platform for what some called a war criminal.

However, in a sneak peek of the interview, Carlson defended his decision, saying he is a journalist. “Our duty is to inform people,” Carlson said in a video posted on Twitter. “Two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what’s happening in our region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know, they’re paying for much of it in ways they might not fully yet perceive.”

Why I’m interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

The last interview with Putin conducted by an American occurred in October 2021, when former CBS News Anchor Hadley Gamble sat down with the Russian leader.

The interview comes at a time when the Biden administration faces scathing criticism for its financial backing of Ukraine, previously rocked by a corruption scandal. Ukraine is grappling with a Russian invasion that began in February 2022, with the U.S. having provided $44.2 billion to Ukraine since the war’s inception.

Currently, the Biden administration is entangled in a battle with House Republicans over a border bill seeking to allocate $60 billion in funding for Ukraine—though most of the money is not directly earmarked in cash for Ukraine.

Watch the full interview below: