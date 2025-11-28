Putin Says US Plan Could Be ‘Basis’ for Ukraine Deal

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke favorably about the US’s initial 28-point draft for a potential peace deal in Ukraine, saying it could serve as the “basis” for a future agreement, though he said work still needs to be done to turn it into a concrete plan.

“In general, we agree that this could be the basis for future agreements,” Putin told reporters during a visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. “However, it would be inappropriate for me to speak now of any final versions, as these do not exist.”

The initial US draft was altered during talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Geneva, but the exact changes are unclear. Putin said that he understood that the officials “decided among themselves that all these 28 points should be divided into four separate components. All of this was passed on to us.”

Putin speaking to journalists in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 27, 2025 (Kremlin photo)

Putin said that it was clear the US was taking some Russian positions “into account” but that more discussions were needed. “There are, unquestionably, areas where we need to sit down and engage in serious discussions on specific points, and all such matters must be framed in proper diplomatic language,” he said.

Putin also confirmed that President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will be traveling to Moscow next week to discuss the deal.

The Russian leader also said it was “ridiculous” that Russia was being asked to commit to not attacking Europe since it has no plans to do so. “We never had any such intentions. But if they want to have it formalized, let’s do it, no problem,” he said.

While speaking positively about the US proposal, Putin also said it was pointless to sign agreements with the Ukrainian government, which he said was not legitimate because of the lack of elections in Ukraine. The initial US plan called for elections within 100 days of the deal’s signing.

“Signing documents with the Ukrainian leadership is pointless. I have emphasized this on many occasions. I believe that the Ukrainian authorities made a fundamental and strategic mistake when they succumbed to the fear of participating in the presidential elections. As a result, the president lost his legitimate status,” Putin said.

Putin also made clear that if Ukraine doesn’t cede territory, he was content with continuing the war. “If they don’t withdraw, we will achieve this through military means,” he said.