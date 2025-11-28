Like Clockwork: Liberals Blame Trump for National Guard Terrorist Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Members of the elitist media wasted no time finding a culprit for Wednesday’s shooting of a National Guardswoman in D.C.

Instead of blaming the Afghan national now in custody, they are pointing their fingers at President Donald Trump.

Leading the charge was Jane Mayer, a staff writer at the lefty New Yorker magazine, who wrote on X that the shooting was both “so tragic” and “so unnecessary.”

“These poor guardsmen should never have been deployed,” she added. “I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost.”

Her post quickly garnered more than seven million views and thousands of comments, most of them blasting the inaccuracy of her claims.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told her to “respectfully, shut the f*ck up.”

Jane, respectfully, shut the fuck up for trying to politicize this tragedy. They were protecting DC and trying to make the nation’s capital safer. People like you who engage in ghoulish behavior lose all credibility. Not like you had any to begin with. https://t.co/DzVX7Adg96 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 27, 2025

Trump declared a crime emergency in D.C. on Aug. 11 and deployed the National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement officials in response.

By Aug. 14, 800 troops were deployed to D.C., causing crime to plummet.

NBC News, far from a conservative outlet, reported in September that offenses like rape, assault with a deadly weapon and sexual abuse were down 16 percent between Aug. 11 and Sept. 10, compared to the prior month.

Non-violent crime in D.C. dropped 18 percent during the same period, the outlet added, citing data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Wednesday’s attack was carried out why whom authorities have identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021.

He was among the thousands of Afghan nationals who rushed to flee the Taliban takeover after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal.

According to federal law enforcement, Lakanwal shot 20-year-old Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom in what early investigations determined to be a targeted attack.

Beckstrom, who was shot in the head and chest just blocks from the White House, had just been sworn into the National Guard and is not expected to survive her wounds, her father told news outlets.