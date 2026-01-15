Puff, The Magic Taxman: Legal Weed Sales Swell Blue State Coffers 

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) Since Colorado and Washington became the first of 25 states to date to allow the sale of cannabis, tax collections on recreational marijuana have been a boon for state treasuries, reports The Motley Fool.

California alone now rakes in more than $1 billion per year in marijuana tax cash. Seven more states have hauled in a cool billion or more each since legalization [see chart]. Meanwhile, the catastrophic health and social impacts of marijuana use are beyond dispute:

Smoking marijuana may be associated with an increased risk of lung cancer . [Mayo Clinic]

Cannabis can be addictive and potentially cause harm when taken with other substances such as alcohol or other drugs. [Florida Atlantic University]

Using marijuana may raise your chances of clinical depression or worsen the symptoms of a mental health condition that you already have. [WebMD]

Marijuana use may trigger schizophrenia or detachment from reality (psychosis) in people who are at higher risk of psychosis. [Mayo Clinic]

Acute clinical effects of cannabis use include vomiting, headache, chest pain, and hypertension or hypotension [high or low blood pressure]. Heart attacks and strokes, have also been reported. [Cleveland Clinic]

People who drive under the influence of marijuana can experience dangerous effects: slower reactions, lane weaving, decreased coordination, and difficulty reacting to signals and sounds on the road. [Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)]

Post-legalization, self-reported marijuana usage increased 28 percent, while substance use disorders also increased significantly … Moreover, chronic homelessness , though just outside of statistical significance, increased by 35 percent, consistent with frequent anecdotes from residents and policymakers in states with legalized marijuana. [Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City]

Combined, states have reported $24 billion in tax revenue from recreational and medical cannabis sales so far while reefer damages the mental and physical health of its users.

CHART: STATES WITH OVER $1 BILLION IN TAX REVENUE SINCE LEGALIZATION

10 Reasons to Stay Away from Weed

NARCONON – People who support marijuana over other drugs often point to a number of different arguments that they believe prove it to be safe or at least less harmful.

Many of these center on the fact that marijuana is a naturally occurring substance, hence its names including “herb,” “grass” or “weed.”

While it may be true that cannabis can be found in nature, this does not by any means make it safe. There are many “natural” substances and plants that are also toxic. There are, in fact, many different reasons why you should avoid using marijuana:

Marijuana Smoke Contains Carcinogens

Smoking is not the only way in which marijuana users consume the drug, but it is certainly the most common. Whether it is in joints or a bong, the smoke released by marijuana contains many of the same carcinogens — chemical substances that cause cancer — as cigarette smoke.

Marijuana Can Cause Lung Damage

People who smoke weed are more at risk of suffering lung damage. In fact, a study conducted in New Zealand demonstrated that the respiratory system damage caused by smoking cannabis is actually equivalent to the damage associated with smoking as many as five cigarettes. There are also many other long-term effects of weed that a lot of people are not aware of:

You Might Get Hooked

The issue of addiction is one of the reasons that many advocates of marijuana argue that it is safer since it is not necessarily as addictive as certain other drugs like heroin. Many people, however, do get hooked on marijuana, with estimates commonly stating that the number is around one in six pot smokers ending up addicted to the drug.

Weed Can Destroy Your Ambition

Smoking pot one time tends to make a person feel “hazed” or “baked,” and the high associated with cannabis is typically described as being relaxing, rather than stimulating.

People who consume marijuana on a regular basis naturally experience these sensations far more often, and with prolonged usage, most pot smokers end up failing to pursue their life goals …

