Thursday, May 22, 2025

Pentagon Credit Cards Used on Gambling, Weed, and Other Dubious Charges

In one striking example, an Air Force cardholder was found to have withdrawn over $10,000 at Maryland casinos using a government travel card—a pattern of behavior that had gone undetected until the audit...

Posted by Jose Nino
Why Not Tax Hikes to Fix the Budget?

(José Niño, Headline USA) Republican lawmakers are seeking a deeper investigation into fraudulent Pentagon expenditures after the Department of Defense Inspector General released a report in January, finding that officials have failed to properly monitor and review thousands of high-risk transactions made with government-issued travel cards. 

The audit revealed that nearly 8,000 transactions, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, were made at “known high-risk merchants,” including casino ATMs and mobile app stores. 

Furthermore, over 3,200 purchases were made at bars, nightclubs, and similar establishments, often coinciding with holidays and major sporting events.

The report criticized the Defense Travel Management Office (DTMO) for not effectively using the Visa IntelliLink Compliance Management (VICM) system, a tool designed to flag suspicious activity. 

Oversight failures meant that many questionable transactions went unreviewed, and the system’s rules had not been updated to reflect new threats or merchant types since 2018. 

In one striking example, an Air Force cardholder was found to have withdrawn over $10,000 at Maryland casinos using a government travel card—a pattern of behavior that had gone undetected until the audit.

The Pentagon’s lapses are not isolated. A letter sent on May 16, 2025, by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-IA, to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) underscores the scale of the problem. 

The lawmakers alluded to a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) review showing the federal government holds about 4.6 million active charge cards, with $40 billion in spending last fiscal year.

Comer and Ernst’s letter calls for a government-wide audit of all federal charge card programs, not just at the Pentagon. They specifically request a probe of spending at high-risk merchants, including adult entertainment, gambling, online dating, marijuana dispensaries, massage parlors, and timeshare promotions. 

The letter notes that agencies have consistently failed to use modern data analysis tools to prevent fraud and waste, despite longstanding recommendations from the Office of Management and Budget.

The investigation has triggered bipartisan concerns about lax controls and the risk of abuse across federal agencies.

“It is indefensible for Department of Defense bureaucrats to waste tax dollars at clubs, casinos, and bars, racking up charges on Super Bowl Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, and federal holidays,” Sen. Ernst said to Fox News, adding, ““With Washington $36 trillion in debt, the last thing we need is bureaucrats maxing out their tab and sticking taxpayers with the bill.” 

Lawmakers are pressing for answers on how employees are selected to receive government cards, whether agencies are closing accounts when staff leave, and if there are adequate systems in place to detect and confront misuse. 

The nation now waits to see if new safeguards will finally curb government credit card abuse.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pay to Drink: New U.S. Attorney Reveals Bizarre Water Shortage Insider Her Office
Next article
Alleged Anti-Israel Assassin Called for Bombing the New York Times

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com