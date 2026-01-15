Ex-Sen. Sinema Accused in Lawsuit of Banging Her Security Guards, Breaking up Family

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been accused in a lawsuit of having sex with her security guards and breaking up the family of one of them in the process.

The lawsuit against Sinema was filed Monday in North Carolina federal court by Heather Ammel, who was married to Matthew Ammel, one of the guards with whom the ex-senator allegedly had an affair. Heather said her marriage with Matthew was destroyed as a result.

According to the lawsuit, Matthew Ammel suffers from PTSD due to his time in the U.S. Army. He retired from there in 2022, and was hired the same year by then-Sen. Sinema’s security team.

kyrsten sinema was (allegedly) living her best life as a senator and hooking up with members of her security detail… https://t.co/jllzSUkxhs pic.twitter.com/jm0o7rKovW — million 🙃 (@million_aire1) January 15, 2026

In the fall of 2023, the head of Sinema’s security team resigned and expressed concerns that her boss was having sexual relations with other security members. The security boss encouraged Matthew Ammel to leave, too, but he stayed for financial reasons, according to the lawsuit.

That’s apparently when things became spicy between Ammel and the then-senator.

According to the lawsuit, Heather Ammel found that Sinema was messaging her husband salacious photos, including one of her wrapped in a towel. Sinema also encouraged the husband to bring MDMA drugs—commonly known as ecstasy—on work trips “so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

In 2024, Matthew Ammel flew to San Francisco and stayed in Sinema’s hotel “for hours.” Later that year, he stayed at her home in Arizona.

Matthew also took their kids to see Sinema, attending a Green Day concert at one point, according to the lawsuit.

Sinema and Matthew remain in a relationship, the lawsuit added.

Heather is suing Sinema for “alienation of affection”—a North Carolina law that says someone can be held financially liable for initiating an affair—and seeks over $25,000 in damages.

Sinema’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.