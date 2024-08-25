Quantcast
Sunday, August 25, 2024

Public Service Campaign Blasts Kamala Harris’ Electric Vehicle Agenda

'It really takes away options for the consumers...'

An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles. / PHOTO: AP

(Kevin Bessler, The Center Square) – It is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lofty goal to have one million electric vehicles on Illinois roads in less than six years, and now a public service campaign is critical of his political party’s EV agenda.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) has launched an ad campaign called “Driver’s Seat” that highlights Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for a 100% ban on sales of new gas cars in the U.S. The campaign is part of AFPM’s eight-figure issue campaign to educate Americans and provide consumers with opportunities to communicate their opposition to gas car bans and EV mandates directly with their elected officials and policymakers.

“Americans deserve to know exactly where the vice president stands and whether the Harris administration will correct or double down on policies like the EPA’s regulation which will effectively ban most new gas cars by 2032,” said AFPM CEO Chet Thompson. “In the meantime, Congress must act swiftly to overturn this EPA regulation and protect consumer choice.”

The Illinois Corn Growers Association joined AFPM and a coalition of agricultural and oil industry representatives to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for what they say is its inequitable and costly electrification of America’s vehicle fleet. The lawsuit argues the rule’s astronomical price tag requires congressional authorization.

Dave Loos, Illinois Corn Growers’ director of Biofuels and Research, said another requirement that up to 56% of all car sales be electric between 2030 and 2032 is unrealistic.

“That’s very, very concerning to us as producers, but it is also concerning for one, we lose these bushels, two, we lose that demand for ethanol, but three, it really takes away options for the consumers,” said Loos.

Illinois has been offering incentives for EV-related companies to relocate or expand in the state. Electric bus maker Lion Electric in Joliet, which received nearly $50 million in incentives from the state of Illinois, recently laid off hundreds of workers.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, there are just over 111,000 EVs registered in Illinois.

