Quantcast
Sunday, August 25, 2024

‘Mr.’ Fauci Reveals Hospitalization After Testing Positive for Rare Virus

'Enquiring minds want to know, how many mRNA boosters has Dr. Fauci had? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci spent six days hospitalized after contracting the West Nile virus, according to multiple reports on Saturday morning. 

His spokesperson stated that Fauci is currently recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery. 

After decades as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci served as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden from January 2021 to December of the same year. 

During the Trump administration, Fauci also led the COVID-19 response, a role that made him a controversial figure, particularly among critics who opposed his draconian and contradictory health mandates. 

The West Nile virus, transmitted by infected mosquitoes, leads to around 1,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. annually, according to CNN, the first outlet to report on Fauci’s hospitalization. Estimates indicate that up to 80% of infections go unreported.  

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus, which typically causes mild flu-like symptoms and a rash. Fauci likely contracted the virus from a mosquito bite in his backyard, CBS News reported.

Prominent voices on X were quick to react to Fauci’s West Nile diagnosis, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leading the charge. 

“Fauci (not Dr) has contracted the West Nile Virus after contracting Covid even though he is vaccinated SIX TIMES!!!” she commented. “It’s time to repeal the FDA approval of Covid vaccines. They do not work and they are not safe. Natural immunity and proven treatment methods work!” 

Dr. Robert Malone, MD, one of the most vocal critics of the COVID-19 vaccine, also questioned whether Fauci’s multiple COVID-19 vaccinations could have contributed to his hospitalization.

“Those who are immunosuppressed are known to have much worse outcomes after contracting the disease,” Malone wrote. “Enquiring minds want to know, how many mRNA boosters has Dr. Fauci had?” 

Fauci’s spokesperson did not provide details on any underlying conditions that may have contributed to his hospitalization.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Accuses Real-Estate Software Company of Scheme to Help Price-Gouging Landlords

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com