‘Mr.’ Fauci Reveals Hospitalization After Testing Positive for Rare Virus

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci spent six days hospitalized after contracting the West Nile virus, according to multiple reports on Saturday morning.

His spokesperson stated that Fauci is currently recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

After decades as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci served as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden from January 2021 to December of the same year.

During the Trump administration, Fauci also led the COVID-19 response, a role that made him a controversial figure, particularly among critics who opposed his draconian and contradictory health mandates.

The West Nile virus, transmitted by infected mosquitoes, leads to around 1,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. annually, according to CNN, the first outlet to report on Fauci’s hospitalization. Estimates indicate that up to 80% of infections go unreported.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus, which typically causes mild flu-like symptoms and a rash. Fauci likely contracted the virus from a mosquito bite in his backyard, CBS News reported.

Prominent voices on X were quick to react to Fauci’s West Nile diagnosis, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leading the charge.

“Fauci (not Dr) has contracted the West Nile Virus after contracting Covid even though he is vaccinated SIX TIMES!!!” she commented. “It’s time to repeal the FDA approval of Covid vaccines. They do not work and they are not safe. Natural immunity and proven treatment methods work!”

Dr. Robert Malone, MD, one of the most vocal critics of the COVID-19 vaccine, also questioned whether Fauci’s multiple COVID-19 vaccinations could have contributed to his hospitalization.

“Those who are immunosuppressed are known to have much worse outcomes after contracting the disease,” Malone wrote. “Enquiring minds want to know, how many mRNA boosters has Dr. Fauci had?”

Fauci’s spokesperson did not provide details on any underlying conditions that may have contributed to his hospitalization.