Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Protected Status to End for Somalis in U.S.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Congresswoman Rep. LaMonica McIver demands the release of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Newark, N.J, (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) While fraud investigations surrounding millions of taxpayer dollars and day cares in Minnesota continue, the Trump administration ended temporary protection status for Somalis.

The status change is expected to impact the nearly 2,500 Somalis living in the United States under TPS and another 1,400 with pending applications.

However, between 80,000 and 100,000 Somalis reportedly live in Minnesota.

“Temporary means temporary,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status. Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first.”

The TPS designation for Somalia ends March 17. Somalis who do not have legal status in the country must report their departure from the U.S., according to Homeland Security. Additionally, U.S. taxpayers will cover the cost of the plane ticket for those leaving the country and provide a $1,000 exit bonus.

At least 98 people have been charged, including 85 Somalians, for their role in a scheme targeting 14 high-risk Medicaid-funded services through Minnesota Department of Human Services programs, Attorney General Pam Bondi said. Sixty have already been found guilty, with some pleading guilty this month.

In October, Gov. Tim Walz shut down all 14 programs and ordered a third-party audit of Medicaid billing at Human Services. Earlier this month, he appointed a new director to implement a statewide fraud prevention program.

Homeland Security and the FBI continue to investigate more fraud in Minneapolis.

The firestorm first broke about the Minneapolis fraud cases following the release of reports in late November saying millions of taxpayer dollars had been stolen from the Minnesota welfare system and then sent to the Somali-based terror group Al-Shabaab.

That was according to original reporting from Chris Rufo and Ryan Thorpe that was published in City Journal. It detailed how, throughout the fall, the then-acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Joe Thompson, was investigating several different cases of fraud in the state. At that time, Thompson called it a “crisis.”

Much of that attention has been focused on reports of fraud among the city’s significant Somali population. Since then, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has opened an investigation into the accusations of fraud.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Spends $900K on Influencer Campaign as MAGA Influencers Cash In
Next article
FBI Searches a Washington Post Reporter’s Home as Part of a Classified Documents Investigation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com