Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Israel Spends $900K on Influencer Campaign as MAGA Influencers Cash In

'I girl bossed my way to the top, literally from TikTok to the White House...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Israel made plans over the past year to spend $900,000 on an influencer campaign targeting American audiences, according to disclosure documents, as the country fights negative sentiment on the right. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with conservative social media stars on at least two U.S. visits, per a report by the Wall Street Journal

“We have to fight back. How do we fight back? Our influencers,” Netanyahu said at a September meeting at the Israeli Consulate in New York, according to a video posted by influencer Debra Lea. “That community, they’re very important.”

A firm called Bridges Partners registered as a foreign agent for Israel and disclosed plans for the influencer program dubbed “Esther Project,” which would cost up to $250,000 a month at full capacity.

The Israeli campaign reflects a sweeping transformation in Washington lobbying that has created a new class of operatives blurring the lines between consulting, advocacy and journalism, according to a Wall Street Journal report. “It becomes very easy for a foreign or a corporate interest group to significantly shape Americans’ views of political issues in secret if they can launder their message through an army of influencers,” said Brendan Fischer of the Campaign Legal Center.

Qatar has also pursued influencers, sponsoring November trips to Doha with VIP Formula One tickets worth over $10,000. “TBH I had ZERO clue that [Doha] was such a cultural hub,” wrote conservative commentator Rob Smith on Instagram.

These campaigns frequently shape White House policy. If Trump assistant Natalie Harp notices a policy position gaining steam among social media stars, she’s known to print out posts and give them to the president per the WSJ.

Last summer, Trump’s former aide Alex Bruesewitz urged the president to reclassify marijuana. “Nearly 70% of Republican voters support Trump on this. No brainer!,” he told over 640,000 followers on X. What Bruesewitz left out was that marijuana industry interests had just paid him $300,000.

Lea, 25, has advised House Speaker Mike Johnson and been paid to promote various industries. “I girl bossed my way to the top, literally from TikTok to the White House,” she said. “Creators have the attention right now,” said Caitlin Sinclair, who received $67,500 from the MAHA PAC. “In 2026, I believe attention is going to be the currency of power.”

A White House spokesperson said the administration “is adapting to the new media landscape in 2025.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
President Trump Urges Iran Protests To Continue, Says ‘Help Is on Its Way’
Next article
Protected Status to End for Somalis in U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com