Saturday, November 2, 2024

Kamala Busted Running Two-Faced Ads for Jewish and Arab Audiences

'Proof that @KamalaHarris will say anything to get elected. How can you trust anything she says? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has been caught running edited ads seemingly designed to manipulate Jewish voters in Pennsylvania and Arab Americans in Michigan into believing she has their back. 

The ads, seen on Facebook, feature Harris’s speech from the Democratic National Convention and another undated address, where she spoke about the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war. CNN, a liberal network, reported that the Harris campaign ran the ads to court support from different voters in the two battleground states.

In Pennsylvania, the ads cut out parts of the DNC speech when Harris expressed support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The ads instead present Harris as a staunch defender of Israel.

Harris specifically said: “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.” 

Conversely, the ads in Michigan feature Harris, as seen in another event, affirming: “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. … Our common humanity compels us to act.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about the contradictory messaging. 

On X, critics, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, lambasted Harris for her convenient approach to the Middle Eastern conflict.

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk stated, “Everything about Kamala’s campaign can be summed up as ‘lie and deflect as much as possible and pray it works.’”  

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov chimed in, “A good summary of her candidacy.” Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., argued that the conflicting ads are “proof” Harris “will say anything to get elected. How can you trust anything she says?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Pro-Trump Columnist Quits WaPo after On-Air Spat over Newsroom Ethics

