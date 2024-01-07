Quantcast
Pro-Democracy? DNC Threatens NH Primary in Last-Ditch Effort to Save Biden

'The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
White House Correspondents' Association
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two DNC operatives issued a scathing letter to the New Hampshire Democratic Party regarding the state’s Jan. 23 primary, Politico reported.

The New Hampshire primary directly hinders the DNC and President Joe Biden’s last-ditch effort to persuade dissatisfied black voters by moving the first primary to South Carolina on Feb. 3.

Addressed to Raymond Buckley, Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, the letter claimed that the Jan. 23 primary was “non-compliant” with DNC rules and bylaws.

Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt Jr, co-chairs of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, wrote: “The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental.” 

They further claimed that the Jan. 23 primary is “detrimental” to the DNC. The letter urged the New Hampshire party to inform primary voters the event is “meaningless” and advise Democratic candidates against participating. 

New Hampshire and Iowa have been traditionally the first states to select their presidential nominees. However, in a desperate bid to persuade black voters, who recent polls suggest are increasingly discontented with the Democratic Party, the DNC chose South Carolina as the initial primary state. 

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan announced in November 2023 that the state would hold the primary on Jan. 23. However, in 2022, Biden urged the DNC to abandon New Hampshire as the lead state. 

In a letter dated Dec. 2, 2022, Biden claimed, “Just like my Administration, the Democratic Party has worked hard to reflect the diversity of America – but our nominating process does not.” 

The president added, “For fifty years, the first month of our presidential nominating process has been a treasured part of our democratic process, but it is time to update the process for the 21st century.” 

Despite his hawkish focus on identity politics, a Jan. 1 USA Today/Suffolk University Poll indicated that Biden faces challenges with black voters.  

Biden garnered a meager 63% of support—down from the 92% he secured in 2020, as reported by Fox News. The pol also revealed that former President Donald Trump received 37% of support among black voters under 35, four points higher than Biden. 

