Media Matters Bankrolled by Dem. Megadonors, Leaked Donor List Reveals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A confidential donor list that was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon revealed that Media Matters for America, a far-left activist group that pretends to be an unbiased media watchdog, is bankrolled by some of the largest Democratic donors in the country.

Since Media Matters is considered a charity, it is not required to disclose its donors to the public. However, in November 2023, the group mistakenly identified its five largest contributors in a public filing to the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.

One of those contributors was Indiana-based shopping mall magnate Deborah Simon who donated $4 million to Media Matters. She previously exposed her Trump Derangement Syndrome when she pledged to do everything in her power to defeat Donald Trump and contributed $53 million to leftist politicians and groups since 2018.

Among others who contributed to Media Matters were Bain Capital co-chairman Joshua Bekenstein and his wife, Anita, both of whom constantly donate to Democratic super PACs. They contributed $1.75 million to the leftist organization.

The list also identified the private foundation of Tim Gill, an advocate of sexual deviants, as another major contributor to Media Matters. Gill became infamous for working with Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., to bring “dark money” to the state level in the mid-2000s.

The Stephen Silberstein Foundation and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation were also among the major Media Matters’s contributors.

The donor list is another evidence of Media Maters’s far-left political bias. The activist group that pretends to be a watchdog was founded in 2004 by Bill Clinton loyalist David Brock and received tax-exempt status after claiming to the IRS it would identify and correct conservative “misinformation” in the news by presenting a “full and fair exposition of the pertinent facts.”

However, the group completely stopped pretending that it was unbiased when it openly supported and endorsed Hillary Clinton as a 2016 presidential candidate. In addition to that, Media Matters previously shared an address with American Bridge 21st Century, one of the largest Democratic super PACs in the country.

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” State Attorney General Ken Paxton, R–Texas, said after launching investigations into Media Matters.