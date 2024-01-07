Chinese Firm Deletes Website After Communist, Military Ties Exposed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After the Chinese parent company firm of an American company that was seeking to build a manufacturing facility near several U.S. military bases was exposed for having Chinese government ties, it scrubbed its website in less than a week after that.

The Daily Caller, the news source that exposed the firm, reported that the Chinese parent company of Cnano Technology USA (Cnano USA) removed all mention of the firm’s involvement in the Chinese government’s 863 Program, which the U.S. government has accused of working to steal U.S. technology.

Cnano USA intends to manufacture liquid conductive paste for electric vehicles and other devices at a forthcoming $95 million Kansas facility that is located just 35 miles from Fort Leavenworth and other Midwestern military sites, the online publication previously wrote.

In addition to that, on Dec. 22, 2023, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence revealed to the news source that Cnano Jiangsu employs 28 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members, promotes CCP ideology and participates in the Chinese government’s “863 Program,” which supports the development of China’s military and “provides funding and guidance for efforts to clandestinely acquire U.S. technology and sensitive economic information.”

The news source cited Cnano Jiangsu’s English-language website. At the time of the reporting, it stated that the firm had “undertaken a number of national 863” projects.

After the report by the Caller was released, the company removed all evidence of its participation in the 863 Program from the “About Us” page by Dec. 29, 2023, so that the only way to see the evidence of the firm participating in the program is by accessing an archived version of Cnano Jiangsu’s English-language website from Dec. 24, 2023.

Cnano Jiangsu’s Chinese-language website also removed references to the program by Dec. 29, 2023, even though the connection to the program was mentioned before that.

“The Chinese Communist Party has no place in Kansas or anywhere in the United States… Discussions with state and federal officials have begun, and I look forward to taking concrete steps to stop any CCP-backed company from expanding their foothold in Kansas and other communities across the country,” Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Ka., said in response to the Caller’s report.