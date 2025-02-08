Quantcast
Saturday, February 8, 2025

Trump Delivers Final Verdict on ‘Poor’ Prince Harry’s US Deportation

'He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAWill Prince Harry be one of the foreign nationals deported under President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies? New reporting by the New York Post suggests otherwise.

Renowned journalist Miranda Devine reported on Saturday that “Prince Harry can breathe freely in Montecito, because President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting the self-exiled British royal.”

Addressing calls for Harry’s deportation over potential false statements about his drug use in his U.S. visa application, Trump told Devine: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” 

Trump added, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.” In the same remarks, the president also praised Harry’s estranged older brother and future king, Prince William, calling him a “great young man.” 

Harry’s immigration scandal follows the Biden-led DHS’s refusal to release documents under the Freedom of Information Act related to his 2020 visa application. 

The Heritage Foundation is leading a lawsuit for the FOIA documents, seeking to determine, once and for all, whether Harry disclosed his admitted drug use in his visa application. 

“Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry,” said Heritage’s Nile Gardiner. 

Heritage suspects that the federal government may have granted preferential treatment to Harry and his wife, leftist activist and former actress Meghan Markle after they fled the United Kingdom in disgrace. 

Markle and Harry are vocal Trump critics and have mimicked leftist rhetoric in election-related statements. Markle and Harry’s Archewell Foundation donated $250,000 to a non-profit launched by none other than President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
