Harry and Meghan Implicated in Biden Crime Family Scheme

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charitable foundation made a $250,000 donation to an organization run by then-President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.

The couple’s donation to Ashley Biden’s “Women’s Wellness (Spa)ace” was disclosed in an impact report last December from Harry and Meghan’s group, Archewell.

The donation was reportedly made some time in the 2023-2024 tax year.

“It came at a time when the couple seemed to be intent on finding a way into the Biden family inner circle when Joe Biden was still President,” the Daily Mail noted.

Nile Gardiner, Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Mail that there should be ‘full transparency and oversight’ of the $250,000 donation from Harry and Meghan’s non-profit organization, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan’s Democratic affiliations had some speculating whether President Donald Trump would deport the former, given the reports that Harry may not have disclosed his admitted drug use in his visa application. However, Trump has shown mercy on the former prince.

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Trump recently told journalist Miranda Devine.

Trump added, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.” In the same remarks, the President also praised Harry’s estranged older brother and future king, Prince William, calling him a “great young man.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Biden and most of her family don’t have anything to fear from the Justice Department, even if Harry and Meghan’s donation may have been improper. That’s because President Joe Biden pardoned everyone in his family besides himself on his way out of office.

The Biden family was investigated by the House Oversight Committee for the last two years for pedaling Joe’s influence in exchange for foreign payments.

Through bank records, interviews from some 30 witnesses, whistleblower accounts and millions of documents, House Republicans uncovered a years-long practice by Hunter Biden and his associates to solicit foreign business deals using the family’s proximity to power in Washington.

In May 2023, for instance, the Oversight Committee released records revealing that more than 20 companies, 12 banks and nine Biden relatives were used in an alleged complex money-laundering scheme.

