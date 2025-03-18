Trump Revokes Hunter Biden’s Secret Service Protection

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s cancelling Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, who apparently had more than 30 agents guarding them.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculoys!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

🚨 @POTUS announces Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. pic.twitter.com/xiiigkd4Bl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2025

According to Trump, Hunter is currently vacationing in South Africa, a country that has recently come under fire from the Trump administration for alleged human rights abuses against white farmers.

“Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” he added.

Trump’s announcement comes on the heels of the Department of Government Efficiency recommending the cancellation of a taxpayer-funded lease on a Pennsylvania house used by the Secret Service agents that protect Ashley.

The cost of protecting the Biden family has sparked controversy before. The Secret Service previously paid more than $30,000 per month to rent a luxury mansion in Malibu to protect Hunter Biden—who at the time was paying $20,000 a month for his own mansion.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” said retired senior USSS agent Don Mihalek in an interview with ABC News in 2022.

“This isn’t new. The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially,” Mihalek added.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.