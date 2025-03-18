Quantcast
Monday, March 17, 2025

Trump Revokes Hunter Biden’s Secret Service Protection

'Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / IMAGE: NewsNation via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s cancelling Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, who apparently had more than 30 agents guarding them.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculoys!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump, Hunter is currently vacationing in South Africa, a country that has recently come under fire from the Trump administration for alleged human rights abuses against white farmers.

“Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” he added.

Trump’s announcement comes on the heels of the Department of Government Efficiency recommending the cancellation of a taxpayer-funded lease on a Pennsylvania house used by the Secret Service agents that protect Ashley.

The cost of protecting the Biden family has sparked controversy before. The Secret Service previously paid more than $30,000 per month to rent a luxury mansion in Malibu to protect Hunter Biden—who at the time was paying $20,000 a month for his own mansion.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” said retired senior USSS agent Don Mihalek in an interview with ABC News in 2022.

“This isn’t new. The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially,” Mihalek added.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Prince Harry’s U.S. Immigration Records to be Released
Next article
Is ICE Pausing Human Trafficking Investigations to Pursue Anti-Semitism?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com