Prince Andrew Once Had 40 Prostitutes in 4 Days

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The disgraced prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, allegedly once hosted 40 prostitutes at a hotel in over four days during a taxpayer-funded government trip to Thailand in 2001.

The accusation comes from royal historian Andrew Lownie in the Daily Mail podcast Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York. At the time, Andrew served as Britain’s trade envoy.

Andrew had “no moral boundaries” and used his government position to “line his pockets” and pursue sex with women, according to Lownie. Tellingly, now-King Charles predicted that Andrew would exploit the position to “chase women and play golf.”

Lownie said this is exactly what happened more than two decades ago, when Andrew was in his early 40s and facing a midlife crisis. The author alleged that Andrew used taxpayer-funded trips to tack on two weeks of so-called private time to his official travels.

“There was a famous trip to Thailand—for the birthday celebrations of the King. Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did,” Lownie said.

“Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days. This was all enabled by diplomats and others,” he added.

When asked about evidence, Lownie said his reporting was verified by a Reuters correspondent and a member of the Thai royal family.

Lownie’s allegations came a day after Buckingham Palace announced the formal process to strip Andrew of his royal title and perks.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace wrote, adding that he would be evicted from Royal Lodge, the royal residence where he currently lives.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said.

King Charles said in the statement that his thoughts and sympathies “have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

This punishment came after renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who trafficked minors.

Andrew has been accused of having a sexual relationship with an Epstein-trafficked teen, Virginia Giuffre, who later sued him and reached a settlement.

Andrew reportedly paid Giuffre nearly $14 million in the settlement, which allowed him to admit no wrongdoing. She died in April 2025.