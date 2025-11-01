Bombshell Report Catches Soros Secretly Bankrolling Mamdani’s Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Millions of tax-exempt dollars from liberal billionaire George Soros have quietly flowed into the New York City mayoral campaign of Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner and self-described democratic socialist, a new bombshell report alleges.

The report — authored by forensic accountant Sam Antar and published Tuesday — uncovered an alleged “systematic coordination” among Soros-funded organizations to endorse and ultimately help elect Mamdani.

INVESTIGATION: How the George Soros Tax-Exempt Syndicate Laundered Charitable Donations into Political Support and Ground Operations for Zohran Mamdani — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) October 28, 2025

Antar wrote that the total funding network amounted to a staggering $40 million, traceable to Soros’s sprawling web of non-profits and groups.

Antar said the arrangement poses a major violation of federal tax law, as IRS rules prohibit tax-exempt groups from participating in political campaigns or funding partisan candidates.

His analysis details the complex funneling structure: Soros’s Open Society Foundations leads the effort, directing money to large disbursement non-profits such as the New Venture Fund.

In turn, those organizations distribute funds to a series of 501(c)(3) groups that then transfer money to 501(c)(4) political arms and affiliated PACs, entities allowed by law to engage in political activity.

Mamdani, a state legislator and outspoken socialist, has positioned himself as one of the most radical candidates in the country, vowing to raise taxes and unleash government handouts.

According to Antar’s lengthy report, several Soros-linked organizations have played a central role in propping up Mamdani’s campaign.

For instance, the Working Families Organization Inc., has acted as a major hub for Mamdani’s candidacy, has reportedly received $10.2 million in total funding from Soros-tied groups. The WFO has managed canvassing and volunteer operations for Mamdani.

Between $3-4 million came directly from the Open Society Foundations and related intermediaries, while the remainder flowed through networks regularly funded by Soros.

Not to be outdone by WFO, Make the Road Action, another leading advocacy group behind Mamdani, took in $13 million, with roughly $10 million traceable to Soros-tied entities such as the OSF, Open Society Policy Center and New Venture Fund.

Notably, Make the Road has hosted community events and rallies, some of which have coincided with Mamdani’s push.

Bend the Arc Jewish Action received $13 million in support, with about $5-6 million coming from overlapping Soros-funded channels, including the Tides Foundation and OSF. This group has run voter outreach targeting leftist Jewish communities in Queens and Brooklyn.

As alleged by Antar, other groups tied to Mamdani’s imminent rise received smaller yet equally impactful Soros funding.