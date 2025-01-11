Quantcast
PRIDE Magazine Praises First LGBT Fire Chief as Calif. Burns

'0% containment isn’t something to celebrate, you guys...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Kristin Crowley
Kristin Crowley / IMAGE: @CollinRugg via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) PRIDE Magazine was blasted on social media for a Wednesday article that praised Los Angeles for having the first LGBT fire chief.

The article was titled “Amid Palisades fire, Los Angeles’ first LGBTQ+ fire chief is proving lesbians get it done” and praised Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

“The stereotype of lesbians always being prepared for an emergency — everyone knows a queer woman who doesn’t leave the house without a Leatherman multitool and carabiners — holds true for Los Angeles’ first openly LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Kristin Crowley who is overseeing the firefighters trying to stop the Palisades fire,” the story began.

Social media users were quick to point out the issues with the story.

“0% containment isn’t something to celebrate, you guys,” one user wrote.

Political commentator Rogan O’Handley ripped the article on X.

“You can’t make this up,” he wrote as he listed all of the problems California currently faces.

Others expressed their disgust with the story.

“People should be embarrassed to write trash like this…” one user added.

Crowley was ripped apart for how she has handled the ongoing fires in Los Angeles.

The diversity, equity and inclusion hire joined the Los Angeles Fire Department in March 2022.

She previously stated there are “never enough” diversity hires and explained a DEI culture at work as a priority.

LAFD also stated they were committed to DEI as well.

Actor James Woods blasted the department on social media.

“Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity,” Woods wrote.

Crowley ended up turning on the city’s leadership while speaking with a reporter on Friday. She claimed her department was not helped enough as the fire continues to tear through the state.

