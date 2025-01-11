Woke Ben & Jerry’s Oppose ‘Fascism,’ Trump’s Inauguration

Leftist ice cream corporation @benandjerrys is helping to organize a direct action "against fascism" on Jan. 18 to oppose the inauguration of Donald Trump. Ben and Jerry's company politics is notoriously radical. They gave food to rioters at the violent CHAZ occupation in… pic.twitter.com/V4LWaW7oZ8 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2025

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Far-left ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s recently announced that it will organize a direct action “against fascism” to oppose the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Senior Editor at the Post Millennial Andy Ngo shared the company’s newsletter that revealed that the “People’s March” will take place on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C., and other places all around the country. In its statement, Ben and Jerry’s encouraged customers to protest and “dissent.”

“Power to the people! On January 18, we’re joining the People’s March in Washington, DC (and beyond!) to send an urgent message to the incoming administration: You work for the people, and we’re here to hold you accountable,” the company wrote.

Ben and Jerry’s then claimed that the leftists will “fight for [their] rights and [their] future, and defend [their] freedoms against fascism,” the company wrote.

“Together, we will fight for our rights and our future and defend our freedoms against fascism. It is our right to protest and safely dissent [against] policies and practices that do not represent our beliefs – regardless of who is in power. We are more united than we are divided. Let’s make sure they know it!” the company wrote.

The company also included a link to RSVP in the newsletter.

“Ben and Jerry’s company politics is notoriously radical. They gave food to rioters at the violent CHAZ occupation in Seattle in 2020 and released propaganda demanding the defunding of law enforcement. They also advocate for the transitioning of children,” Ngo wrote in his post.

He also reminded his followers about the company’s hypocrisy regarding the “stolen land” narrative it’d been spreading.

“Ben and Jerry’s says the U.S. is illegitimate because it is on ‘stolen land.’ But the corporation’s property in Vermont also operates on former tribal land that has not been returned,” Ngo added.

The company was constantly pushing its far-left political beliefs on everybody, going as far as dedicating an entire page on its website to its “progressive values,” such as being anti-capitalist, anti-police, anti-fossil fuels, pro-racial justice, pro-rights for illegal aliens, pro-“sex changes” for minors and pro-climate “justice.”

“We have a progressive, nonpartisan social mission that seeks to meet human needs and eliminate injustices in our local, national and international communities by integrating these concerns [into] our day-to-day business activities,” Ben & Jerry’s stated.

The woke company also previously pushed its anti-Israel beliefs on people, refusing to sell ice cream to Israel, subjecting its employees to anti-Israel propaganda and suing its parent company so that Jews in Israel would not be able to eat the company’s ice cream.