Judge Bans Police from Releasing Footage of Charlotte Train Stabber’s Arrest

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal judge is prohibiting police from releasing footage of officers arresting the man who allegedly stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte train on Aug. 22.

In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell agreed that publicizing the footage of Decarlos Brown Jr.’s arrest could prejudice his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial, and also endanger key witnesses and others depicted in the recordings—either physically or reputationally.

Therefore, “the release of any and all law enforcement and ‘911’ emergency recordings relating to the August 22, 2025 events that are the subject of the indictment, including all body camera recordings, dashboard camera recordings, cell phone recordings, surveillance recordings from the CMPD ‘Real Time Crime’ cameras, or any other recordings in the possession, custody, or control of the CMPD’s Office or other governmental agencies is prohibited without prior authorization from the Court,” he said.

Judge Bell’s order was in response to a lawsuit filed in state court by WSOC-TV, which sought copies of the above-mentioned recordings. A state judge was going to release the recordings to the news outlet to review and see if they should be made public, but Brown asked the federal judge to intervene—and the judge did.

Zarutska’s family is allowed to have the recordings, but is not allowed to distribute or publish them.

Brown has yet to enter a plea in federal or state court. His lawyers filed a motion in December seeking to deem Brown incompetent to stand trial.

A state judge has already ordered Brown to undergo an evaluation at a local mental hospital. His lawyers said that evaluation should be finished by this month.

Additionally, Brown’s lawyers filed a motion signaling that they will ask for the case to be moved to another jurisdiction due to the publicity he’s received in Charlotte.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.