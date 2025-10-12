Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dems Set to Jet to Luxury Hotel While Government Stays Shut

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The government shutdown won’t stop Democrats from jetting to a luxury Napa Valley retreat after the weekend, where they will fundraise for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ahead of the midterm elections. 

Led by DSCC chair Sen. Kristin Gillibrand, D-N.Y., the group of lawmakers is expected to enjoy a “vineyard estate-inspired retreat” at the four-star Hotel Yountville

Rooms at the resort can cost as much as $1,100 a night, with amenities including an outdoor pool with “lush greenery” and spa features like hydrotherapy. 

The getaway, previously reported by Headline USA, comes as 600,000 federal workers remain furloughed while top Democrats push to extend Obama-care subsidies in exchange for their vote to reopen the government. 

At the same time, servicemen faced the prospect of going without pay until President Donald Trump vowed to ensure they continue to receive paychecks. 

According to an itinerary reviewed by Headline USA, Democrats are expected to arrive on Oct. 13 and depart the following day. 

They will take a wine tour and dine at Staglin Family Vineyards, where access is limited to members paying an annual fee of $2,000 to $4,000. 

The following day, they will enjoy breakfast and a political briefing back at Hotel Yountville.

Invited lawmakers include Rep. Haley Stevens, running for Michigan’s open House seat in 2026, and Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly, Adam Schiff and Lisa Blunt Rochester. 

April Minisohn, the DSCC’s West Coast finance director coordinating the retreat, did not answer Headline USA’s call Sunday afternoon. A request for on-the-record comments was left via voicemail. 

