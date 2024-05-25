Poll: Dems’ Top Choice to Replace on 2024 Ticket Biden May Shock You

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A top pollster advised Joe Biden to consider stepping down as the 2024 presidential nominee from the Democratic Party if he continues polling poorly by August and the replacement options do not look very good for the people on the Left.
Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight shared his analysis on the upcoming 2024 election on the Risky Business podcast with Maria Konnikova, the Daily Mail reported.
Silver also said that 81-year-old Biden was behind in the majority of swing state polls, calling it a “really really really bad sign for his campaign.”
“If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside. It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about,” Silver wrote.
Silver’s analysis ties in with a new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll that asked voters in the swing states who they would prefer to see as Biden’s replacement.
Among the poll’s choices were Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md. and Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill. Michelle Obama was not included in the list, despite many people thinking she would be Biden’s replacement.
Of those who were polled, 45% of voters chose Harris, Whitmer and Buttigieg were tied at 36%, Newsom got 32% support, Moore earned 23%, and Pritzker got 21%.
Harris stepped up her campaign travel in 2024, working to get more votes, especially in the swing states. This year, Harris visited North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin four times each, Georgia three times and Arizona and Michigan twice.
Swing state voters are growing more familiar with Harris and have already set their opinion about her, according to the poll.
Even though 45% of voters supported Harris as Biden’s replacement, 46% of voters opposed Harris as the replacement, including 38% strongly opposing her as the choice.
Only 9% of people said they did not know anything about Harris, about 30% said that they did not know anything about Whitmer, Newsom and Buttigieg and over 50% said they didn’t know anything about Pritzker and Moore.