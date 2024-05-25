Quantcast
Friday, May 24, 2024

Poll: Dems’ Top Choice to Replace on 2024 Ticket Biden May Shock You

'If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A top pollster advised Joe Biden to consider stepping down as the 2024 presidential nominee from the Democratic Party if he continues polling poorly by August and the replacement options do not look very good for the people on the Left.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight shared his analysis on the upcoming 2024 election on the Risky Business podcast with Maria Konnikova, the Daily Mail reported.

Silver also said that 81-year-old Biden was behind in the majority of swing state polls, calling it a “really really really bad sign for his campaign.”

“If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside. It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about,” Silver wrote.

Silver’s analysis ties in with a new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll that asked voters in the swing states who they would prefer to see as Biden’s replacement.

Among the poll’s choices were Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md. and Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill. Michelle Obama was not included in the list, despite many people thinking she would be Biden’s replacement.

Of those who were polled, 45% of voters chose Harris, Whitmer and Buttigieg were tied at 36%, Newsom got 32% support, Moore earned 23%, and Pritzker got 21%.

Harris stepped up her campaign travel in 2024, working to get more votes, especially in the swing states. This year, Harris visited North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin four times each, Georgia three times and Arizona and Michigan twice.

Swing state voters are growing more familiar with Harris and have already set their opinion about her, according to the poll.

Even though 45% of voters supported Harris as Biden’s replacement, 46% of voters opposed Harris as the replacement, including 38% strongly opposing her as the choice.

Only 9% of people said they did not know anything about Harris, about 30% said that they did not know anything about Whitmer, Newsom and Buttigieg and over 50% said they didn’t know anything about Pritzker and Moore.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: DEI Has Turned Top-Ranked UCLA Medical into a Laughing Stock
Next article
Hochul Refers to Black and Latino Bronx Voters as ‘Clowns’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com