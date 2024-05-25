Poll: Dems’ Top Choice to Replace on 2024 Ticket Biden May Shock You

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A top pollster advised Joe Biden to consider stepping down as the 2024 presidential nominee from the Democratic Party if he continues polling poorly by August and the replacement options do not look very good for the people on the Left.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight shared his analysis on the upcoming 2024 election on the Risky Business podcast with Maria Konnikova, the Daily Mail reported.

Silver also said that 81-year-old Biden was behind in the majority of swing state polls, calling it a “really really really bad sign for his campaign.”

“If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside. It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about,” Silver wrote.

Silver’s analysis ties in with a new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll that asked voters in the swing states who they would prefer to see as Biden’s replacement.