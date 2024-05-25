Quantcast
Hochul Refers to Black and Latino Bronx Voters as ‘Clowns’

'It’s time for Governor Hochul to apologize to the hardworking citizens she continues to alienate with her elitist, offensive rhetoric...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Fresh off the heels of a recent scandal in which she suggested black New Yorkers were computer illiterate, Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered another insult to minorities in the Big Apple.

Hochul made her derisive remarks while trying to downplay presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s hugely successful rally in the Bronx on Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Well, I’ll tell you what won’t make a difference at all, Jake, and that’s for Donald Trump to be a ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx,” Hochul said.

Some compared the gaffe to failed 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark, since both risked alienating voters rather than attempting to win them over, Fox News reported.

Hochul, who narrowly won her reelection race to GOP challenger Lee Zeldin in 2022, boldly predicted that Trump had no chance to carry New York in the upcoming 2024 election.

No Republican presidential candidate has won there in 40 years, since former President Ronald Reagan took the state in his reelection bid.

“New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president,” Hochul claimed.

She added that the former president is “just for himself,” accused Trump of holding “fake rallies” and praised President Joe Biden for “delivering for all Americans.”

While Biden easily carried New York in 2020 with over 60% of the popular vote, current polls indicate that New York will be much closer in 2024 with Biden holding a mere nine point lead.

Trump’s growing support in the traditionally left-leaning state is apparent in both polls and also the rally that Hochul mocked. While organizers estimated a couple thousand attendees, some suggested as many as 25,000 may have showed up.

Law-enforcement officials offered a more modest 8,000-10,000 attendees. Nonetheless, the size and diversity of the crowd were enough to shock CNN.

Videos of the event showed that thousands of New Yorkers turned out to support the 2024 Republican candidate.

Many of the attendees praised Trump for being the major first candidate in memory to make the effort to reach out to them by campaigning in the “hood.”

Republicans in the state said they thought Hochul’s insulting comments would only serve to aid their side in the upcoming election.

According to David Laska, director of communications for the New York GOP, Hochul’s “disparaging” and “appalling” comments revealed that she was only interested in serving citizens whose political views align with her own.

“It’s time for Governor Hochul to apologize to the hardworking citizens she continues to alienate with her elitist, offensive rhetoric,” Laska concluded.

