Report: DEI Has Turned Top-Ranked UCLA Medical into a Laughing Stock

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) University of California Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine, long regarded as one of the best medical schools in the world, showed signs of decline after the admissions department adopted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-based admittance standards, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Several members of the admissions department came forward anonymously to shed light on the situation.

Since the hiring of Jennifer Lucero, the dean of admissions, in 2020, UCLA dropped from sixth to 18th place in rankings for medical research.

Over 50% of accepted students fail standardized testing on emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

“I have students on their rotation who don’t know anything,” a member of the admissions committee said. “People get in and they struggle.”

Students take the standardized tests at the end of clinical rotations in order to measure their medical knowledge and proficiency in that area. Results for these tests are vitally important for students’ residency applications.

Nearly 25% of medical students set to graduate in 2025 failed three or more of their standardized exams. Many of them must retake classes.

The demographic changed caused issues in hospital practicums as well.

One professor said a student in the operating room failed to identify a major artery when prompted, and subsequently blamed the doctor for making her nervous after the correction.

“This has been a colossal failure,” one professor posted on a forum for applicants. “The new curriculum is not working and the students are grossly unprepared for clinical rotations.”

Employees in the UCLA admissions office reported that only applicants of specific races have real standards imposed on them, and other select races receive preferential treatment.

Lucero reportedly claimed that each incoming class should reflect California’s diversity, and uses zip codes and euphemistic terms such as “disadvantaged” to shame other members of the admissions team into censoring their criticism of applicants with sub-par scores.

Several of Luceros co-workers also claimed that she accused them of racism and forced them into DEI training sessions for reeducation.