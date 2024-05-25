Quantcast
Friday, May 24, 2024

Report: DEI Has Turned Top-Ranked UCLA Medical into a Laughing Stock

'This has been a colossal failure...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
UCLA rioter
A pro-Hamas rioter waves a flag on the UCLA campus / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) University of California Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine, long regarded as one of the best medical schools in the world, showed signs of decline after the admissions department adopted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-based admittance standards, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Several members of the admissions department came forward anonymously to shed light on the situation.

Since the hiring of Jennifer Lucero, the dean of admissions, in 2020, UCLA dropped from sixth to 18th place in rankings for medical research.

Over 50% of accepted students fail standardized testing on emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

“I have students on their rotation who don’t know anything,” a member of the admissions committee said. “People get in and they struggle.”

Students take the standardized tests at the end of clinical rotations in order to measure their medical knowledge and proficiency in that area. Results for these tests are vitally important for students’ residency applications.

Nearly 25% of medical students set to graduate in 2025 failed three or more of their standardized exams. Many of them must retake classes.

The demographic changed caused issues in hospital practicums as well.

One professor said a student in the operating room failed to identify a major artery when prompted, and subsequently blamed the doctor for making her nervous after the correction.

“This has been a colossal failure,” one professor posted on a forum for applicants. “The new curriculum is not working and the students are grossly unprepared for clinical rotations.”

Employees in the UCLA admissions office reported that only applicants of specific races have real standards imposed on them, and other select races receive preferential treatment.

Lucero reportedly claimed that each incoming class should reflect California’s diversity, and uses zip codes and euphemistic terms such as “disadvantaged” to shame other members of the admissions team into censoring their criticism of applicants with sub-par scores.

Several of Luceros co-workers also claimed that she accused them of racism and forced them into DEI training sessions for reeducation.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Louisiana Tightens Regulations on Abortion Pills to Prevent Poisoning Pregnant Mothers
Next article
Poll: Dems’ Top Choice to Replace on 2024 Ticket Biden May Shock You

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com