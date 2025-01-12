‘Pocahontas’ Warren Grifts on LA Fires to Solicit Campaign Donations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Ma., to appear noble by soliciting donations for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. But there was a catch. She funneled the contributions through the Democratic Party’s fundraising arm.

In a now-viral X post, Warren asked her followers to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, entities leading the wildfire rescue efforts.

“100% of your donation will go directly to these organizations,” Warren claimed, linking to a donation page hosted by ActBlue Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run by the Democratic political action committee ActBlue. Even worse, the landing page prominently featured Warren’s senatorial campaign logo.

To help support the communities around L.A. being devastated by wildfires, can you split a donation between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles? 100% of your donation will go directly to these organizations: https://t.co/EtgMfHrEtq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 11, 2025

Warren’s promise that the entire donation would go exclusively to the California-based nonprofits was debunked by a Community Note, which noted that ActBlue pockets a 3.95 percent cut of each contribution, in addition to harvesting the donors’ data.

Warren’s community-noted post garnered over 1.2 million views and drew widespread criticism from several prominent conservative voices.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren has been caught trying to scam her supporters. pic.twitter.com/nBHgPekrwB — aka (@akafacehots) January 12, 2025

“You should be ashamed of yourself” comedian Tim Young replied.

“How have you not deleted this sht yet?” asked X personality Gunther Eagleman, known for his fiery commentary. “You are fcking shameless,” he wrote in an earlier comment.

“You are a shamelessly horrible person,” responded Josie Glabach, popularly known as The Redheaded Libertarian.

Other critics pointed out Warren’s personal wealth, which OpenSecrets estimated at nearly $8 million, making her the 18th richest sitting senator.

Warren is no stranger to controversy, with this marking the second time Warren has faced criticism in a week.

Earlier this week, conservatives mocked her criticism of Pete Hegseth’s Jerusalem cross tattoo, which she and Reuters baselessly linked to white nationalism.

The critics highlighted that the Jerusalem cross is so innocuous and popular that it is inlaid on the chancel floor of the Washington National Cathedral, where the late former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral took place.

Elizabeth Warren will be furious when she finds out they put Jimmy Carter on Pete Hegseth's tattoo. pic.twitter.com/qbtTGZR1ei — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 9, 2025

“Elizabeth Warren will be furious when she finds out they put Jimmy Carter on Pete Hegseth’s tattoo,” quipped X user KanekoaTheGreat.

“Who put Pete Hegseth’s Nazi tattoo on the cover of Jimmy Carter’s funeral program?” joked Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz on X, sharing an image of a funeral handout.