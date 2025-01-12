Quantcast
Saturday, January 11, 2025

Busted: Kamala Still Charges Donors Amid Campaign Debt Rumors

'It’s silly, out of touch, and needlessly takes advantage of our most loyal supporters...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign was exposed Saturday for charging some donors’ credit cards two months after she lost the 2024 election. 

The Harris campaign made the charges to donors who unknowingly agreed to recurring contributions through its joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Politico’s Playbook reported Saturday morning.

“It’s silly, out of touch, and needlessly takes advantage of our most loyal supporters,” an anonymous Democrat operative told Politico, sharing screenshots of the unexpected charges. 

The source said they were charged in December and again in January, just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Thank you for your generous monthly commitment,” the charge allegedly read, warning donors the payments would continue “until you contact us.” 

The questionable charges come amid reports that Harris’s campaign entered the November election with a $20 million debt despite raising a staggering $1 billion. 

Trump mocked Harris’s financial struggles in a post on Truth Social, humorously offering to help cover her debt with his 2024 surplus. 

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote. 

He added, “Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.” 

Politico reported the donations are now going directly to the DNC since the Harris campaign has disbanded. 

A digital staffer from former Sen. Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 campaign noted their recurring donations ended days after Romney conceded to Barack Obama, the then-incumbent president. 

The Republican operative said the charges are “super shady” and amount to “grifting.” They added, “These people didn’t sign up to be paying bills in January.” 

