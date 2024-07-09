Plan for ‘Blitz Primary’ to Remove Biden Revealed, Involves Obamas, Clintons, Taylor Swift, Oprah

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic advisors decided to launch a “blitz primary” in case Joe Biden is forced to step aside in the coming days, with the Obama family, Clinton family, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey being involved in the event.

Advisors to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton explained in the memo discovered by Semafor how the Democratic Party could select its best Joe Biden alternatives, considering that it is quite possible the 81-yer-old man won’t be able to spend another four years in the White House due to him being too old and senile.

The news source reported that the potential candidates would need to adhere to a lengthy list of requirements, among which are just a few days to throw their hats in the ring, not attack one another and seek votes from pledged Democratic delegates rather than repeating divisive and expensive state primary elections.

According to the two authors who wrote the memo, if Biden steps down, he would be seen as a “modern-day George Washington” in the eyes of voters.

“We can limp to shameful, avoidable democracy-ending defeat. Or Democrats can make this Our Finest Hour. While we hope for help from Lord Almighty, the Lord helps those who help themselves,” the authors of the memo wrote.

The only reason why godless leftists decided to include the Lord in the memo was because Biden said during the recent interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos that only the “Lord Almighty” could force him from the race.

“We need to act. Now,” the authors of the memo wrote.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, Oprah, Swift, and other America-hating leftists will also participate in the “blitz” primary.

After a string of public appearances, the candidates would go to the Democratic National Convention in the middle of August where delegates would use a rank-choice voting system to select the party’s nominee.