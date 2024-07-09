Biden Pushes Fake Anti-Trump Website after Decrying ‘Russian Disinfo’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden promoted a website linking former President Donald Trump to Project 2025, but there was a major problem: the website is fake and not created by Trump.

On Monday, Biden took to Twitter to accuse Trump of “trying to hide his extreme Project 2025 agenda” and directed users to the website TrumpsProject2025.com.

However, this site distorts the principles and proposals of Project 2025, an initiative led by the Heritage Foundation with no association to Trump or his campaign, Headline USA can confirm.

The so-called Project 2025 website is merely a landing page with a revealing banner at the bottom: “PAID FOR BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT.” Biden’s fake website was first busted by popular Twitter page called “Amuse.”

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: One day after the Biden campaign released its fake 'trumpsproject2025(.)com' domain, the DOJ seized two domains registered by Russia to similarly spread election disinformation. The DOJ should seized the Biden campaign's domain before it fools more people. pic.twitter.com/GO5qfLJX6P — @amuse (@amuse) July 9, 2024

Ironically, Biden’s promotion of the fake website comes just days after the Biden-led FBI seized two domain websites allegedly used by “Russian actors” to disseminate so-called disinformation in the U.S.

In a press statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland and his deputy, Lisa Monaco, claimed that fake websites threaten democracy—except, it seems, when it’s Biden’s doing.

“With these actions, the Justice Department has disrupted a Russian-government backed, AI-enabled propaganda campaign to use a bot farm to spread disinformation in the United States and abroad,” Garland boasted.

Monaco added, “We will not hesitate to shut down bot farms, seize illegally obtained internet domains, and take the fight to our adversaries.”

Biden’s attack on Project 2025 followed Trump’s clarification on Friday that, while the initiative is led by conservatives and some former members of his administration, it is not led spearheaded by him.

“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Heritage President Dr. Kevin Roberts also clarified that the conservative think tank launched the project without political agenda, as it is a 501(c)(3).

Nonetheless, Biden continues to try to associate Trump with the project. This tactic is unsurprising given that Biden is desperately trying to save face amid growing calls from his own party to step down as their nominee for president.

The Democrats’ concerns are fueled by Biden’s cognitive decline, which leaves him struggling to defend his record coherently and prone to countless and baffling gaffes.