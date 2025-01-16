Quantcast
Pentagon Fires ‘Spy Hunter’ Who Wanted to ‘Stop Trump’

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Patrick Ryder
Pentagon holds press conference. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Pentagon recently fired one of its employees who called himself a “spy hunter” and said that he wants to “stop [President-elect Donald] Trump.”

James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group caught top Pentagon adviser and former FBI special agent Jamie Mannina on hidden camera saying that he and a “couple of retired generals” are [exploring] what [they] can do” to “protect people from Trump.”

What we were doing was we were trying to explain to the American people the national security consequences of another Trump presidency,” Mannina said. “Since the spring, I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors… They’re like one, two or three-star generals and admirals. You probably know maybe four stars.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, urging the Pentagon to prosecute Mannina, calling him a “dangerous” traitor.

“This is why presidents should have the power to fire literally every executive-branch employee. Article II of the Constitution vests presidents with that power. Congress can’t take that away,” Rep. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

A combat veteran and bestselling author Sean also criticized Mannina, stating that “every single federal employee who works against the Commander in Chief should be fired.”

“Not a single American voted for a federal bureaucrat. If you don’t agree with POTUS, then quit,” he wrote.

Political activist Milo Yiannopoulos also remembered that “Mannina was busted by Predator DC coming to have sex with an underage girl in November 2021.”

“He was an active FBI agent at the time,” he wrote.

After releasing a video from the hidden camera, O’Keefe found Mannina on the street and confronted him, and Mannina didn’t like it.

After that, O’Keefe informed his followers that “Mannina has just been FIRED per email to @OKeefeMedia from Joint Staff Public Affairs Spokesman Joseph Holstead.” O’Keefe also posted the screenshot of the email as evidence.

As expected, conservatives on Twitter celebrated the fact that Mannina won’t be working for the American government anymore.

