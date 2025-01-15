‘Millions of Dollars’ of Hunter Biden’s Artwork Destroyed in Calif. Fires

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Over 200 pieces of Hunter Biden’s artwork were destroyed in the California wildfires, according to the New York Post.

The art was being stored in Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris home in his Pacific Palisades home.

The source claimed the art was worth “millions of dollars.”

Morris previously loaned Hunter Biden roughly $5 million so he could pay off his tax bill.

Social media users took to the platform to joke about the paintings getting destroyed.

“The art world has suffered a tremendous loss,” one user wrote. “Money launderers around the world are heartbroken.”

JUST IN: The art world has suffered a tremendous loss. 200 artworks by Hunter Biden allegedly worth "millions of dollars" were reportedly destroyed by the L.A. fires. Money launderers around the world are heartbroken pic.twitter.com/0CPkSlJLnr — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 15, 2025

Others used sarcasm over the loss of Hunter Biden’s paintings.

“Thanks to the fires, we are being robbed of extraordinary paintings like this from the great artist, Hunter Biden,” another added and attached an image of one of his pieces of art.

Thanks to the fires, we are being robbed of extraordinary paintings like this from the great artist, Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/eE3N5JOxvs — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 15, 2025

“How will mankind ever recover from this tragic loss? This art is gone forever… forever,” another added.

Others questioned if the artwork was insured and it was just a scheme.

“This is the same guy who used his own poop to make crack fueled ‘art’ pieces,” one user began. “I’ll bet some sort of insurance will pay him millions for it and no one will do a thing.”

“A real tragedy of the LA fires was the destruction of tens of millions of dollars worth paintings by Hunter Biden stored in his attorney’s garage,” one user wrote. “While it is impossible to replace these priceless works of art, thankfully he had the foresite to get them fully insured.”

New York City gallery owner Georges Berges told the Post the average price of one of Hunter Biden’s paints was $85,000.

Hunter Biden previously made headlines when his dad, President Joe Biden, issued a pardon that spanned nearly 10 years on Dec. 1, 2024.

The president’s son was facing tax and gun charges before the pardon.