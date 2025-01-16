Quantcast
Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Biden Removes Cuba from Terror Watchlist Days Before Resigning

'The Biden Administration continues on its quest to leave as much wreckage behind on its way out the door as possible...'

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Days before leaving the White House, Joe Biden removed communist Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism on Tuesday, sparking outrage from conservatives and even Democrats who claimed that by doing that, Biden destroyed the party in Florida.

The White House’s announcement stated that the Cuban government “has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period” and “has provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”

President-elect Donald Trump put Cuba on the list during his first presidential term because the communist government on the island “[oppressed] its people” and “supported the National Liberation Army, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.”

Conservatives, specifically conservative Republican politicians from Florida, criticized Biden for the recent decision.

“The Biden Administration continues on its quest to leave as much wreckage behind on its way out the door as possible. Cuba should not be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., wrote. “The communist dictatorship in Cuba is one of the most repressive regimes in the world and has supported anti-American governments and groups around the world for decades. Cuba should remain on the state sponsors of terrorism list, and Florida stands against the tyrannical regime in Havana.”

Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, R-Fla., stated that Biden is a “communist sympathizer.”

Joe Biden’s legacy in the fight for freedom, democracy and human rights in Latin America is shameful. Removing the dictatorship of Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list is a dangerous and cowardly move. The Communist Cuban regime is a state sponsor of terrorism. Period,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote. “I’ll continue fighting alongside President Trump and @marcorubio to reverse this gross appeasement.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, also pointed out that Trump could reverse this decision as soon as he steps back into the Oval Office.

Even leftist Axios criticized Biden’s recent decision by pointing out that many Hispanics who live in Florida escaped from socialist and communist regimes in Latin America. According to the news source, the recent news would only result in them supporting the Republican Party even more.

“This is Joe Biden literally sinking the Democratic Party in the state of Florida. Big time,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., told Axios. “Just as we try to patch the hole in the boat, Biden punches another hole in it… Florida is a red state, and Biden just waved the white flag of surrender.”

