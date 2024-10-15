Pelosi Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Since White House Coup

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on the Politics Weekly America podcast that she hasn’t spoken to President Joe Biden since helping force him to drop out of the 2024 election in July.

“Not since then, no,” she reportedly said when asked if she had spoken to Biden since. “But I’m prayerful about it.”

Pelosi also defended her decision to pressure Biden from running for reelection.

“I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn’t see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: ‘Let’s get on a better course.’ He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we’ve been friends for decades,” she said.

Pelosi was one of several top Democrat leaders who reportedly met with Biden in the weeks following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, she gave Biden three weeks to decide whether he would withdraw “the easy way or the hard way,” the latter of which entailed having his Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to declare him unfit for office.

Pelosi, however, denied that she had any direct role in the pressure campaign against Biden.

“I wasn’t asking him to step down,” Pelosi claimed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “I was asking for a campaign that would win. And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon.”

Pelosi also denied that she encouraged others in the party to speak out against Biden.

“People said I was burning up the airwaves. No, I wasn’t,” she claimed.

“The only person that I spoke to about this was the president,” she continued. “Other people called me about what their views were about it, but I rarely even returned a call, much less initiated one.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.