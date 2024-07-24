Quantcast
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

REPORT: Top Dems Threatened to Use 25th Amendment if Biden Didn’t Drop Out

'The idea of selecting the Democrat Party’s nominee because George Soros and Barack Obama and a couple of elite Democrats got in a smoke-filled room ... that is not how it works...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Pelosi Schumer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share a laugh. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Headline USA) Top Democrats reportedly threatened to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office if he did not end his reelection bid, according to the New York Post.

The intense “palace coup” began weeks before Biden finally dropped out of the race on Sunday, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the Democratic ticket. 

It started with the June 27 presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump, during which Biden appeared confused and frozen. Democrat leaders actually expected Biden’s poor performance, according to one source, and said it was a “set-up to convince Democrats that he couldn’t run for president.”

Top Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., then began meeting personally with Biden to urge him to consider what his poor poll numbers could do to down-ballot candidates in November.

Biden continued to resist them, arguing he was still the best chance Democrats had at beating Trump in November.

Party bigwigs escalated their threats, warning Biden that they would get his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to forcibly remove him.

After Biden finally acquiesced to their demands on Sunday, Republicans blasted the Democrats for throwing out the presidential ticket that the vast majority of Democratic primary voters supported during their states’ elections.

“What is going on in this country is absolutely disgraceful,” said Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump’s running mate.

“The idea of selecting the Democrat Party’s nominee because George Soros and Barack Obama and a couple of elite Democrats got in a smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard, that is not how it works,” Vance added. “That is a threat to democracy.”

The Democratic Party will now move into an open convention in August, but Harris will more than likely have the nomination locked up before then.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Crockett: Secret Service Agents Ignored Trump Shooter Because He Was White
Next article
More than 30M Illegals Taking U.S. Jobs, Outpace Growth of Native-Born Americans

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com