Trump’s AG Pick Fields Questions on FISA, Pardoning J6ers and FBI Counterterrorism

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump’s pick to run the Justice Department, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, fielded numerous “gotcha” questions Wednesday from Democrats looking to derail her appointment, as well as that of potential FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bondi also answered questions directly related to Trump’s diehard base, including warrantless surveillance, pardoning Jan. 6 protestors, and the future of the FBI’s weaponized counterterrorism section.

When questioned on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Bondi disappointed civil libertarians and privacy activists when she voiced support—saying that the tool delivers crucial intelligence to national security officials.

Section 702 allows the U.S. government to collect without a warrant the communications of targeted foreigners located in other countries — including when those subjects are in contact with Americans or other people inside the U.S. The arrangement often results in Americans having their communications read.

DURBIN: Do you believe that the January 6 rioters who've been convicted of violent assaults on police officers should be pardoned? BONDI: Let me be very clear in speaking to you, I condemn any violence on a law enforcement officer in this country. pic.twitter.com/DHYpdKIxO0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

As for pardoning Jan. 6 protestors, Bondi claimed she’ll review them on a case-by-case basis if asked for assistance.

“I have not seen any of those files. If confirmed and asked to advise the President, I will look at each and every file,” she said. “Let me be clear: I condemn violence against any law enforcement officer in this country.”

Additionally, Bondi said the FBI’s counterterrorism unit is indispensable to the country’s national security. The counterterrorism section was once a relatively small part of the FBI, growing to be its main priority in the wake of 9/11. The counterterrorism section is what terrorized the J6ers over the last four years—but Bondi said she has no plans to downsize it.

Bondi was first elected Florida attorney general in 2010, defeating Democratic state Sen. Dan Gelber after earning the endorsement of former Republican Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

As Florida attorney general, Bondi led a challenge brought by more than two dozen states to President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately upheld the health care law. Bondi also fought to uphold Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage — arguing that marriage should be defined by each state.

One of her top priorities as attorney general was going after so-called pill mills, or clinics that hand out large amounts of prescription painkillers and helped fuel the country’s opioid crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.