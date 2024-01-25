Over 25% of American Gen Z Now Identify as LGBT

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A recent poll revealed that child grooming, propaganda of sexual deviancy and sexual orientation conversion by far-left activists in schools, colleges and universities have been successful because now over a quarter of Gen Z Americans identify themselves as LGBT.

According to a Jan. 23, 2024, poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, over 25% of Americans who were born between 1997 and 2012 and were interviewed for the poll identify as LGBT — the number that is significantly higher than previous generations — the Daily Caller reported.

Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z Americans consider themselves LGBT. In comparison, only 16% of millennials, 7% of Gen X and 4% of baby boomers identify as sexual deviants.

In addition to that, the poll reported that almost half of all young Americans who were interviewed for the poll said that they were more likely to identify as liberals.

Forty-three percent of Gen Z identified themselves as “liberal,” with one out of six of the entire generation now being able to radically change the course of the United States. When it comes to party affiliation, 31% of them identified as Democrats, 30% as Independents and only 21% claimed to be Republicans.

The poll also revealed that the younger generation was most likely to express displeasure with older leadership in political office. Nearly 58% said that “we won’t be able to solve the country’s big problems until the older generation no longer holds power” regardless of party affiliation.

Not surprisingly, it turned out that Gen Z Americans were less religious than Americans from the millennial, Gen X and baby boomer generations, with 33% of them claiming a non-religious status. It was revealed back in April 2023 that Gen Z was least likely to attend church services among all generations at 38% and even those who identified as religious did not often attend church compared to older generations.