Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Trump Will Defeat Biden Even If Convicted, Data Says

'Voters said they would back Trump over Biden by 53% to 47%, even if Trump were convicted of mishandling classified documents by a jury in Florida...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) New polling data revealed that Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden even if he were convicted in two of the three major law-fare prosecutions he currently faces.

The Biden regime has pushed prosecutions against Trump in Florida, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., hoping to undermine Trump’s popularity in the lead-up to the 2024 general election — the strategy that turned out to be a complete disaster — according to the National Pulse.

So far, the two federal and one state persecutions of Trump by the Biden regime appear to be doing little to boost the incumbent Democrat’s chances in November 2024. Voters said they would back Trump over Biden by 53% to 47%, even if Trump were convicted of mishandling classified documents by a jury in Florida.

Even if he were convinced in the Georgia state RICO case alleging he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump would also maintain an electoral edge. With a conviction, Trump would still defeat Biden with 51% to 49% of the vote.

In addition to that, accusations of misconduct surrounding Fani Willis and her lover whom she appointed to prosecute the RICO case have thrown the entirety of the court proceedings into question.

The only case that favors Biden to win the 2024 general election is the prosecution that is based in Washington, D.C. that alleged that Trump incited the January 6th, 2021, riots. The reason why that is the case is because the area is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats. A conviction in this case would give Biden a slight electoral edge with 52% to Trump’s 48%.

Department of Justice special prosecutor Jack Smith’s Washington, D.C. prosecution, however, has stalled pending hearings over Trump’s claims of “presidential immunity.” It now appears that the trial won’t begin in early March 2024, with each passing day making it seem that the trial won’t happen at all before the election day, Nov. 5, 2024.

