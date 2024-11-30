Quantcast
Out of the Picture: Staffers Furious as Biden Snubs Photo-Ops

'They just took them off his schedule months ago, and no one knows why...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with people as he walks in downtown Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) White House staffers are up in arms as outgoing President Joe Biden declined to pose with them for the popular parting presidential photo, Politico reported Friday. 

The one-term-turned-camera-shy president canceled the scheduled photo sessions for the last few months.

This has effectively signaled to his aides that they will not have the opportunity to take their photos with less than two months left in the current term.

The snubbed employees—part of the West Wing and the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building—have reportedly had their morale sapped, Politico noted.  

According to the outlet, the photo is often deemed a “meaningful memento for those who have served in this and past administrations.” 

A former Biden official, who left in 2022 and had their photo taken eight months later, said the photos are “one thing you can sort of count on as a reward for all of your service.” 

The aide added, “And it’s parents feeling fulfilled, too, for all of their work and getting you to this place.” 

Biden did not explain why the sessions were canceled, but the timing seemingly coincided with his relinquishment of the Democratic presidential nomination to his unpopular vice president, Kamala Harris.

“They just took them off his schedule months ago, and no one knows why,” the former Biden official remarked.  “Of course the culture is bad over there if they’re not doing the little things.” 

Last week, the Biden-led Office of Management and Administration emailed managers that some political appointees will be invited “for a departure photo to celebrate your time and work while at the White House.” 

In the same line, the office said that parents and spouses will not be allowed: “These will be individual clicks (no guests) with the President in the Oval Office.” 

In response, one current government official said, “Instead of everyone being annoyed by no departure photos, now it’s only half of the people who are annoyed.”

A former official chimed in: “Like why did I see an intern turned staff assistant get a photo before me?”

The photo debacle deals yet another blow to government officials who initially planned to stay in their positions into 2028.

But no more. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025, paving the way for a new wave of conservative and Republican allies to take over.

