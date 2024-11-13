Quantcast
WH Staffers Line Up in Funeral-Like Reception for Kamala’s Return

'So let’s get back to work...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris Outside the White House (Screenshot/@VP on X)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hundreds of federal staffers lined up outside the White House on Tuesday to greet Vice President Kamala Harris after her 2024 election loss to President-elect Donald Trump. 

This was Harris’s first return since Nov. 5, when an overwhelming majority of Americans delivered an ultimatum to the Biden-Harris administration: they wanted change.

As Harris exited her Secret Service motorcade, hundreds of staffers lined a side entrance of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, applauding and cheering the outgoing vice president.  

“MVP! MVP! MVP!” the staffers shouted, possibly referring to “Most Valuable Player” or “Madam Vice President.”

It is unclear whether the aides were required to appear or if they attended voluntarily. Harris quickly released an edited video of her remarks, complete with captions and apparent filters

In response, Harris told staffers that they “still have a lot of work to do” before the end of their term. For most of them, Jan. 20, 2025, will be their last day of employment. 

“Listen, we do the best work anybody could do, which is to dedicate ourselves to the people, to public service, to lifting folks up, knowing we have the power, and when we do that work, we make a difference,” Harris said in a meandering speech. “And you all are a part of doing that work every single day, and I am so grateful to each of you.” 

Concluding her remarks, Harris added, “So let’s get back to work because we still have work to get done. And I am sending all my love and thanks. Thank you, everyone!”

This appearance followed Harris’s $1 billion campaign spending spree, which ended in her losing every battleground state to Trump.  

Harris’s candidacy cleared the way for Trump’s historic return to the White House with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress. 

Copyright 2024.
