Saturday, November 30, 2024

Dems Concede 2024 Loss Stems from Border Invasion Biden-Harris Created

'We destroyed ourselves on the immigration issue in ways that were entirely predictable and entirely manageable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrats are now conceding that their failure to tackle the illegal immigration invasion at the southern border was “political malpractice” that cost them the 2024 election. 

Senate Democrats reportedly made these admissions during a lunch meeting in Congress’s Mansfield Room, later repeating them in off-the-record interviews with The Hill. 

“We destroyed ourselves on the immigration issue in ways that were entirely predictable and entirely manageable,” one Democratic senator said, according to the outlet. “We utterly mismanaged that issue, including our Democratic caucus here.” 

The senator added, “That’s political malpractice. That’s not someone else’s fault. That’s not the groups pushing us around.” 

Other Democrats echoed this sentiment, admitting that Biden made what The Hill described as a “huge mistake” by ending President Donald Trump’s popular policies like Title 42 and Remain in Mexico. 

“Biden’s decision allowed millions of migrants to stay in the country while their asylum cases slowly moved through the courts,” The Hill noted. 

Another anonymous senator rebuked Biden for halting border enforcement, implementing a 100-day moratorium on deportations and pausing deportation orders. 

“Why would you do that? Who are you trying to play to? What’s the benefit to that?” the individual said, referring to Biden’s nonexistent border policy as his “Achilles’ heel.” 

A third senator urged Democrats to “look at exactly what happened” in the 2024 election when Trump swept all battleground states and sent Vice President Kamala Harris packing back to California. 

“We know we lost men, we lost Hispanics, we lost women. We’re not connecting with people, but also it’s part of the pendulum swinging” to the right, this senator said, according to The Hill. 

The senator also cited Trump’s powerful social media presence, which succeeded despite bans from nearly all Big Tech platforms following the 2020 election. 

“Social media is, so far, the unanalyzed and unaccounted-for factor,” the senator added. “Something is happening there that we didn’t address.” 

