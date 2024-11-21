Records Go Missing about Ashli Babbitt’s Killer, Who Failed FBI Background Check

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After killing protestor Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd attempted to purchase a shotgun later that year—but he failed the federal background check and was prevented from doing so.

Byrd’s failed FBI background check was revealed by House Oversight Subcommittee Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., in a Wednesday letter to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger. The letter was first reported by Just the News.

“In September 2021, Byrd attempted to personally purchase a shotgun but failed to pass the background check required by federal law. Byrd subsequently sought USCP’s help in resolving the issue with his background check,” Loudermilk said in his letter.

“After learning that Byrd failed his background check, USCP took steps to provide him with a USCP-issued shotgun and intended to ‘lend’ him a shotgun even if his background check ‘did not come through.’ Ultimately, Byrd failed his shotgun proficiency and was not provided a USCP-issued shotgun,” he added.

Loudermilk’s letter also revealed new details about other scandals involving Byrd, including the time he shot at a carful of juveniles while he was off duty in 2004, and the time he left his loaded service weapon in a Capitol Visitor’s Center bathroom.

Bombshell report by @jsolomonReports here. And kudos to @RepLoudermilk who continues to investigate all things January 6.https://t.co/lopNrGVdY7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 21, 2024

Additionally, Loudermilk said internal Capitol Police discipline records about Byrd have gone missing.

Loudermilk asked Manger numerous of questions about Byrd, who was promoted to captain last year. He also sought a slew of records, including Byrd’s communications on Capitol Police devices. He seeks responses by Dec. 4.

Loudermilk questioned whether Byrd was receiving favorable treatment by the Capitol Police, given that he was promoted to captain amidst numerous scandals. Byrd and his pet were also allowed to stay in a “Distinguished Visitor Suite” at the “Presidential Inn” from July 8, 2021, through January 28, 2022—at a heavy cost to the taxpayers.

“While I recognize that many of the concerning incidents related to Captain Byrd occurred before you became Chief of Police, Captain Byrd did receive significant favorable treatment by USCP after you became Chief of Police in 2021,” Loudermilk said to Manger.

Meanwhile, Babbitt’s widower, Aaron Babbitt, has an outstanding lawsuit against the U.S. government over Ashli’s death.

Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by then-Lt. Byrd while crawling through a window in the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 protests.

Byrd has claimed that he acted with “the utmost courage” and “saved countless lives.”

However, earlier records obtained by Judicial Watch found that other officers at the scene did not see a weapon in Babbitt’s hands prior to the shooting and that they did not hear Byrd issue any verbal commands prior to the shooting. Lt. Byrd later confessed that he shot Ashli before seeing her hands or assessing her intentions or even identifying her as female.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.