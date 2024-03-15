NBC Uses Familiar ‘No Evidence’ Trope to Deny Haitian Cannibals Entering U.S. En Masse

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A left-wing media outlet has attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to discredit credible concerns regarding the turmoil unfolding in Haiti and its potential ramifications for the southern border and U.S. national security.

In a news piece published on Thursday, NBC News dubiously claimed that conservative voices, including Elon Musk, are “weaponizing unverified claims of cannibalism coming out of the conflict to advance a political agenda on immigration.”

The report, written by tech reporter David Ingram, claimed that there is “no evidence” to substantiate the assertion that some gang members are making their way to the U.S.

The report also highlights a viral video depicting what seems to be a Haitian gang member stripping the skin off a burned individual, presumably a member of an opposing gang.

“The claims are getting tens of millions of views on the social media platform X, where false or misleading information has spread since Musk bought the app and slashed content moderation,” Ingram wrote.

However, within the same report, NBC News confirmed that the video is indeed from Haiti and relates to a local gang formerly known as the “Cannibal Army.”

NBC News claimed: “In some videos, the most prominent examples being at least two years old, alleged members of violent gangs in Haiti appear to bite into human flesh.”

Quoting their own experts, the report continued: “Experts said these videos are likely part of propaganda campaigns designed to scare rivals and terrorize local Haitians rather than a reflection of common or normalized behavior.”

Despite NBC News’s assertions, the turmoil in Haiti—currently lacking a functioning government following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry earlier this week—has prompted drastic responses from federal, state and regional governments.

Among those responding is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared in a tweet the deployment of 250 National Guardsmen “to the southern coast of Florida,” adding, “We cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida.”

In response to the internal turmoil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened a multinational meeting in Jamaica to discuss the imminent action regarding Haiti.

“Fundamentally, we need to see security, because it’s very hard to do either of the first two things in an environment that is profoundly insecure,” Blinken said.

Blinken’s remarks come less than a week after the U.S. Embassy in Haiti ordered the evacuation of some members amid the violence.

DHS appeared to echo some of the concerns raised by conservatives, stating that potential Haitian illegal aliens will be deported if they “do not have a fear of persecution or torture.”

According to Fox News, the agency added: “Those interdicted at sea are subject to immediate repatriation pursuant to our longstanding policy and procedures. The United States returns or repatriates migrants interdicted at sea to The Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.”

Moreover, Rebecca Zimmerman, an assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, informed Congress that the federal government is “alert” to the possibility of an influx of illegal aliens, according to Fox News.

The Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighboring country, has ordered the mass deportations of Haitian nationals residing in their country illegally.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that thousands of Haitians have fled to the Dominican Republican. One Dominican agent scolded the illegal aliens, saying, “They’re like animals.”