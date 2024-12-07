Quantcast
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Oh: ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Reveals ‘Masculine Trans Non-Binary’ Identity After Haircut Change

'Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Emma Dumont (Instagram/Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Emma Dumont, a model and actor known for her role in Oppenheimer, announced Thursday she now identifies as a “trans masculine non-binary person,” dropping female pronouns in favor of “they/them.” 

Dumont revealed the shocking change on Instagram, updating the account name to “Nick Dumont” and boasting of the newly adopted pronouns. 

A Dumont spokesperson later confirmed the transition in remarks to TMZ: “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.” 

Healthline claims that the term “trans masculine” refers to individuals who “were assigned female at birth but identify with masculinity.” 

Similarly, Healthline says “nonbinary” describes those whose gender identity “falls outside” traditional and more mainstream definition. 

Dumont, who was born female in 1994, appeared to hint at the identity shift in a May 26 post featuring a jean jacket and a short haircut.

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Nick Dumont (@emmadumont) • Instagram photos and videos

On Aug. 28, Dumont shared more photos, including one in a blue jean jacket and dark brown T-shirt. 

Some of Dumont’s followers noted the new look, with one individual writing, “I miss the long black hair.” 

Dumont has landed major roles in recent years, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Marvel’s TV series The Gifted, according to TMZ.  

Her most prominent role was playing Robert Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. 

Dumont, once celebrated by IndiWire as a breakout star, surprised many personalities on the social media platform called X.  

Many users circulated before-and-after photos of her transition, with some commentators accusing Dumont of simply announcing the gender change in a bid to gain attention. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Dumont (@emmadumont)

A New York Post tweet announcing the transition amassed nearly 24 million views by Dec. 6. 

Several right-leaning figures shared their opinions on Dumont’s identity change. Riley Gaines quipped on X, “Someone explain ‘trans masculine non-binary’ to me like I’m 5.”

Mary Katharine Ham added, “Lotta words for Emma got a haircut.” 

